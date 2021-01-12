Work has started work on an affordable homes element of the regeneration of a former industrial site in Fife.

Kingdom Housing Association has started work on 85 affordable new homes for social rent on the former Tullis Russell paper mill site in Glenrothes.

The new homes will form part of a larger residential led mixed use development being overseen by Advance Construction and is expected to include a total of 850 homes as well as retail, business and industrial units.

Working in partnership with Campion Homes and Advance Construction, Kingdom Housing Association secured the affordable housing element of the project and the remainder of the site will be developed in several phases by a range of leading housebuilders.

The development will cater for the needs of the local community by incorporating a range of housing designs.

The development is set to "cater for the needs of the local community by incorporating a range of housing designs, including larger family homes and homes suitable for older people or tenants with particular housing needs".

Kingdom said its homes have been designed with the current and future needs of residents in mind and will offer properties that can adapt as the needs of the tenants change.

The properties, being built by Campion Homes, will also have from low carbon heating supplied by the Glenrothes Heat Network which takes steam generated as a by-product from the local Markinch CHP biomass plant which uses recycled timber to generate power.

READ MORE: Mark Williamson: Edinburgh fintech interests London investors

Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive said: “This exciting new development of affordable properties for social rent in Glenrothes provides residents with homes which are not only safe and secure but also highly energy efficient.

Plans for the former paper mill site include 850 much-needed homes as well as retail and leisure facilities, employment, business space, industrial units and a new care home.

"One of Kingdom’s strategic objectives is our commitment to sustainability and all of the new homes will benefit from low carbon heating and solar photovoltaic panels and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided.

“I’m delighted that the development at the former Tullis Russell paper mill site allows us to continue working collaboratively with Fife Council, Campion Homes, Advance Construction and Oliver & Robb Architects to help meet the current housing needs in the area."

The total project cost is £14.6 million and funding of £7.3 million has been provided by the Scottish Government.

The project is scheduled to complete in Spring 2022 with phased handovers planned prior to completion.

A statement was issued.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays extend suspension of flights and holidays

Airline Jet2 has announced it will extend its suspension of flights and holidays until March 25 amid uncertainty and travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said in a statement: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 25th March 2021.

Law firm recruiting amid coronavirus crisis

Law firm Blackadders, which has expanded through acquisitions, has said it hopes to maintain profits in spite of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis after growing earnings by around 40 per cent in the latest financial year.

READ MORE: Accounts for Blackadders limited liability partnership newly filed at Companies House show the Dundee-based firm grew profits before members remuneration to £3.9 million in the year to March 31, from £2.7m in the preceding year.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/