Jet2 and Jet2holidays has put on over 180 additional flights from Glasgow to a range of destinations in response to demand for summer 2022 holidays.

The airline and package holiday company has also added three city break destinations for to Rome, Krakow and Prague for next year.

It means the firm has 29 sun and city destinations on sale from Glasgow Airport for summer 2022.

Jet2 said it has “has seen strong demand from customers looking to get away for some much-needed sunshine”.

The company announced additional flights, representing thousands of additional seats, to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Malaga, Alicante, Reus, Palma (Majorca), Ibiza, Menorca, Faro, Dalaman, Corfu, Crete (Heraklion), Kefalonia, Rhodes, Zante, Paphos and Malta.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Gove was wrong: We need experts more than ever now

The company said it has continued this customer-first strategy throughout the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how it has looked after customers affected by programme changes.

Steve Heapy, Jet2 and Jet2holidays chief executive, said: “We know there is a lot of pent up demand, and since putting our summer 22 programme on sale we have been very encouraged by the number of bookings coming through from customers and independent travel agents.

“Customers clearly want their all-important holidays to look forward to, so we have responded quickly by adding thousands of additional seats to a range of brilliant hotspots from Glasgow Airport. We haven’t stopped there though, and we are delighted to be adding three fantastic city break destinations for summer 22 too.”

Malcolm Cannon, who is credited with helping turn the Hunter wellie from farmyard wear into a major fashion brand.

IOD Scotland chief quits to join upmarket property specialist

Malcolm Cannon has become a senior member of the management team at upmarket residential property specialist Simpson & Marwick.

READ MORE: Mr Cannon has been appointed managing director property services with Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh after a career which has seen him lead a range of organisations through periods of change.

Laura Gordon: 'It is not as contradictory as it sounds.'

Laura Gordon: Covid turns planning process on its head

Uncertainty is a challenge for all businesses, no matter their sector. Every company has to deal with it in one form or another, and sadly that has been amplified over the past year. But it’s important not to let uncertainty lead to inaction, as the way you handle it is crucial in determining the fate of your business.

READ MORE: Author and innovation consultant Tim Kastelle once said: “We can’t use not knowing as an excuse not to act, because we never know”. And he’s right. But here’s the big question – is it possible to plan for the unplanned?

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/