Glasgow's largest Lidl supermarket has opened today, creating 40 jobs.

The new store is Lidl's 105th in Scotland, and forms part of the retailer’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans across the country, it said.

Scotland’s national chef and nearby resident Gary Maclean toured the store, which has a sales area of 1,433 sqm, in advance of it officially opening its doors at Robroyston Retail Park.

Mr Maclean said: “The new store has a fantastic range of quality fresh fruit & veg, and a brilliant meat and dairy selection from Scottish farmers, which is a must for our household.”

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Robroyston. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

As part of Lidl’s Feed It Back initiative, in partnership with Neighbourly, the new store will provide surplus food and customer donations to local charities Glasgow Community Food Initiative, who deliver meal services to vulnerable members, and North Glasgow Community Food Initiative for their community food hubs.

The firm said it is also operating a range of social distancing measures to help maintain a safe store environment for both colleagues and customers.

Lidl also said it has experienced continued growth in Scotland with products currently sourced from more than 60 Scottish suppliers and ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to dairy and bakery lines.

