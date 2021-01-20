THE University of Edinburgh and the Scale Space, a new community for scaling businesses, have linked up to help boost start-ups working in the Artificial Intelligence sector .
The Post-Covid AI Accelerator Programme is designed to accelerate the best AI start-ups to scale globally within a short timeframe and aims to attract disruptive scale-ups that apply AI with high-growth potential while helping them grow into world-leading companies.
The university is home to the largest centres for computing science and informatics in Europe.
Scale Space is backed by Blenheim Chalcot, the UK digital venture builder, and has partnered with Imperial College London to launch the first physical site in White City, London.
The 20 companies selected will each receive a £7,500 grant.
The six-month programme will be delivered online from the University of Edinburgh’s Bayes Centre and Scale Space in London’s White City Innovation District.
Applications close on January 21.
Mark Sanders, Scale Space executive chairman, hailed the move, adding: “Participants in the Post-Covid AI Accelerator will benefit from the combined expertise of the University of Edinburgh and Scale Space."
