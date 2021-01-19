GLASGOW chef Nico Simeone's HOME-X e-commerce venture has launched a new brand and series of offerings.
It has unveiled Lobster Inc along with new themed menus from Home by Nico including Greeh Haus, Chateau-X and the Cheese Club.
Each Lobster Inc box will include two whole Lobsters, served with a Vietnamese dressing and two side dishes.
Lobster Inc will change monthly, and will take inspiration from a mixture of flavour profiles each month to bring a new twist to a lobster experience.
In a nod to their Scottish roots, Home by Nico will also be “Cooking The Hebrides” a celebration of food from the breath-taking Scottish Hebrides throughout February, allowing home cooks around the UK to recreate the Six by Nico experience at home.
Mr Simeone last yeat launched the food and drink platform a permanent extension of the Home by Nico service introduced in April in response to lockdown restrictions.
The launch of HOME-X created more than 50 new jobs inlcuding 30 at a new 7,000sq ft facility at Anniesland Industrial Estate.
