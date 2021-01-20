Miller has unveiled a 71-home development at new community in Perthshire.

The new development at Betha Park in Perth will include a mix of three, four and five bedroom family homes close to a new high school which has been built as part of the wider community development.

Retail outlets, a doctor’s surgery and communal space will also form part of the development, and a playpark for residents' use.

Work started on the new development in early January 2021 and the first homes will be ready to move into in autumn. A four bedroom Marwood show home will open on the development in late summer.

Homes will include many of Miller Homes most popular home styles including the four bedroom detached Hazelwood and Maplewood, both of which have open plan kitchen dining areas and internal garages, and the three bedroom semi-detached Fulton.

Neil Gaffney, regional sales and marketing director for Miller Homes in Scotland said: “Recently we’ve seen huge demand for homes in more rural areas and our new Bertha Park development provides the best of both worlds.

"It’s only a few miles from the city centre of Perth but also extremely close to stunning Perthshire landscapes.

"This is the first of a number of new developments launching in 2021 and we’re delighted to be building in Perth, bringing high quality new homes to the area. We expect demand to be high so would urge anyone interested in finding out more to join our mailing list for exclusive priority updates on when homes will be released for sale.”

Glasgow has been hit.

Glasgow 'hardest hit' of any Scottish city, while Edinburgh fares best in the UK

Edinburgh will be the UK city least impacted economically by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report has predicted, while Glasgow will take the hardest hit of any in Scotland.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce.

Aviation badly needs route map out of crisis

By far the most urgent request from our members is for a crisis route map sketching out some expectations for the re-opening of the economy in the weeks and months ahead.

