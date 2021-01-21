A Scottish honey producer has launched a new product range as part of its plans to grow the company’s healthy food and drink portfolio across the UK and internationally in 2021.

Launched in 2017, the Lothians-based Scottish Bee Company has quickly established itself as one the country’s leading super food producers with sales contracts already secured with Selfridges, Fortnum and Mason, House of Bruar and Edinburgh’s IJ Mellis, as well as speciality health food shops in the Far East.

The Scottish Bee Company now hopes to build on its award-winning success by diversifying into the growing craft shrub cordials and vinegars market.

Shrubs, a non-alcoholic syrup used to make drinks, is known for adding complexity and flavour to beverages. The syrups contain apple cider vinegar, known for its health benefits, extremely concentrated fruits, sugars and aromatics.

Made near Ellon in Aberdeenshire, The Scottish Bee Company’s three new shrub flavours include Strawberry and Mint, Spiced Apple and Bramble, and Raspberry and Ginger.

The new vinegars are also made in Aberdeenshire and have been designed to showcase a taste of Scotland, bringing some fruitiness to roasted vegetables or sharpness to salads. The three new flavours are Strawberry and Peppercorn; Raspberry and Thyme; and Bramble and Sage.

The Scottish Bee Company plans to extend its range of flavours even further in 2021.

Suzie Millar, co-founder of The Scottish Bee Company, said: “We’re really excited to be kicking off the new year by taking The Scottish Bee Company in a whole new direction with the launch our new range of shrubs and vinegars. We’ve stayed close to our roots with this range as all of the products are made by one of our beekeeper’s wives on a smallholding in Aberdeenshire.

"The fruit and botanicals found in the shrubs and vinegars have been foraged and harvested near our hives, so our bees not only produce our honey but play a vital role pollinating the fruit trees and plants that go into our new range."

She said: “Not to be confused with the small bush, shrub comes from the word Sharab in Arabic, and translates to 'to drink' which is exactly what you do with it! Shrubs have become more popular in the UK over the last few years as people have been looking for complexity in flavour both for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

"We believe our flavours offer something different from the current cordial market. Personally, the Strawberry and Mint Shrub is my favourite, served over sparkling water or tonic water with ice.

“Our flavoured vinegars are made in a similar way to our Shrubs using fruits and botanicals from the Aberdeenshire smallholding. We believe each flavour is true to Scotland as each bottle is full of produce that we can all grow in our gardens. The vinegars make a fruity addition to a salad dressing, over roasted veggies and as a dip for your appetisers. You also have to try it on your popcorn, it works so well.”

