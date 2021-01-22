Researchers, clinicians and potential entrepreneurs are among those being invited to apply for a life science accelerator programme.

Opportunity North East (ONE) is launching its third dedicated accelerator as part of an investment push to double the size of the high-growth life sciences company cluster in and around Aberdeen.

Applications are now being accepted for the new accelerator that will support up to eight pre-start or early-stage life sciences businesses and starts in March.

Funded by ONE and delivered by BioCity, the intensive programme is designed specifically for the sector.

It uses lean start-up methodology and evidence-based entrepreneurship to translate research and ideas into businesses that can bring new therapies, products and digital solutions to market.

The eight-week programme will help those with commercial ideas.

Adopting proven tools to investigate customers, refine value propositions, and evaluate risks will create business models that stand up to the scrutiny of potential investors, partners and customers, ONE said.

It comprises online workshops, one-to-one coaching and access to an expert network of leading sector businesspeople and investors who offer advice and share insights and experiences.

The accelerator is for researchers, academics, clinicians, and potential entrepreneurs with life sciences or healthcare ideas and based in north east Scotland, including people in companies, the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University, and NHS.

Professor Stephen Logan, chairman of the ONE Life Sciences sector board, said: “Interest in new life sciences and healthcare therapies, products and solutions has never been higher."

He added: "There is a wealth of ideas and innovation within north east Scotland’s research, clinical and academic communities."

So far 14 people developing nine businesses have been supported by ONE Life Sciences accelerators, while ONE also continues to work with founders at various stages of their journey.