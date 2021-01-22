A heritage body has called for the need to consider public benefit when deciding the future of an Edinburgh landmark as it is set to go on the market again.
It comes after plans for a luxury hotel on Calton Hill were rejected and Edinburgh City Council said it is to remarket the site.
Heritage body the Cockburn Association earlier hailed the Scottish Government’s Directorate of Local Government and Communities decision on the outcome of the appeals into the hotel plan for Thomas Hamilton’s 1825 Royal High School by developer Urbanist Hotels.
The Cockburn Association said today: “We believe that any new procurement exercise for the Royal High School must emphasise the need to secure public benefit over economic value, recognising the civic status of this iconic building.”
The association and its coalition partners Edinburgh World Heritage and New Town and Broughton Community Council attended the nine-week public local inquiry in 2018.
EWH, the community council and Cockburn also jointly opposed the hotel extension plan for the building "recognised as one of the finest examples of Greek Revival architecture in the world".
