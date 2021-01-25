The developer behind a proposed housing project in Edinburgh is staging a digital consultation to enable the public to give their views, having submitted a proposal of application notice to the planning authority.
Manse (Seafield) LLP is proposing a residential-led, mixed-use development at 22 to 25 Seafield Road.
It noted that this is the site of the current Peter Vardy Vauxhall garage.
Manse (Seafield) LLP said it had now submitted a proposal of application notice, “which signals the intent to submit a planning application following the consultation with the City of Edinburgh Council”.
It added: “The wider Seafield area, of which this forms part, is allocated for residential development in City of Edinburgh Council's Choices for City Plan 2030. This is the first stage in the development of the local development plan, which guides future development in the city.”
Manse (Seafield) noted the Scottish Government had suspended in-person public consultation events because of Covid-19.
Colin MacPherson, of Manse LLP said: "We're thrilled to be giving the public the chance to have a say on the future of Seafield.
"These proposals will greatly assist in the regeneration of this part of the city, and we are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and help us shape our ambitious proposals."
