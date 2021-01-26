Two Lanarkshire brothers have realised their lifelong dream to open a microbrewery.

Ronnie and Kenny Lees launched Outlandish Brewing Company in November, offering beers with names inspired by local lingo, such as Swally and Beamer.

The brothers have invested £40,000 of personal funding in the venture, which has seen them purchase second-hand brewing equipment and establish a microbrewery in a renovated cowshed.

The core range includes an amber ale, session ale, and an IPA.

The brothers, who have been supported by start-up services from Business Gateway, plan to launch a crowdfunding drive to raise additional capital later this year.

Ronnie Lees said: “Business Gateway’s online workshops have been highly effective in improving our knowledge of digital marketing and sales and allowed us to engage with other local businesses who are at a similar stage of launching a business.

“A comprehensive support network, the guidance from Business Gateway has helped equip us to take the plunge and follow our dreams. It is great to have someone believe in your business, especially when it is a professional. Our adviser Keith has boosted our confidence and encouraged a great level of momentum to drive our business forward in 2021.”

As well as releasing a second range of craft beers, Outlandish Brewing Company plans to create up to five jobs, including a brewing assistant, part-time administrator and hospitality staff to run the tap room and beer garden, which they hope to open this summer.

Irn-Bru owner AG Barr has underlined the impact the current lockdown is having on sales, as it declared underlying profits for the year ended January 24 would be ahead of market expectations.

The soft drinks giant said this morning that developments related to Covid-19, in particular the move into full lockdown after Christmas, were having an impact on sales in hospitality and the “drink now” categories.

The Cumbernauld-based company said it expects to report revenue of around £227 million for the year ended January 24, down from £255.7m the previous time when it posts its results on March 30. The revenue forecast confirms guidance issued with its interim results in September.

AG Barr chief executive Roger White, pictured, said: “Within a volatile environment our sites have remained safe and operational and I wish to thank our employees who have worked tirelessly to support our customers and consumers in these testing times. I am pleased with the performance we have delivered against a very difficult backdrop which further demonstrates the underlying resilience of our people, business and brands.

“We expect the months ahead to be challenging for everyone however I remain confident in our ability to navigate these very uncertain times.”

Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion has confirmed it is considering an investor cash-call as it looks to continue its acquisition spree.

The group said it is considering funding options, including an equity placing, to boost its ability to "invest in future strategic opportunities".

It comes after reports on Monday that JD Sports is in talks over a potential £400 million share sale to reload its takeover war chest after last month's £491m acquisition of US chain Shoe Palace.

Shares in JD Sports dropped 2% after the announcement.

