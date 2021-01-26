Banking giant Barclays has worked with academics at the University of Glasgow to name the buildings and streets at its under-construction Glasgow Campus in Tradeston.

It highlighted its eforts to draw “on the city’s rich heritage” in this exercise, in which it has worked closely with Professor Murray Pittock and his team to “dig into the history of the plot of land on which the campus is being built”.

The bank said: "In the early 1800s Tradeston was developed as a manufacturing district by Trades House, which was a union of Glasgow’s craftsmen including bakers, tailors, weavers, joiners, coopers, hammermen and maltmen. The project team researched as far back as the 1500s to find inspiration and local historical references for the names of the five buildings which form the campus."

Barclays, which highlighted the fact that its financial services development "is bringing thousands of new jobs to the city", sets out the building names and the rationale for them as follows:

Clyde Place House – the B listed Kingston House, which dates back to 1878, is being restored to its original name;

Tradescroft – developed in the 1790s after Trades House purchased the plot of land which was previously part of the larger area of the Barony of the Gorbals;

Windmillcroft – the area of Windmill Croft dates back to the 1700s, named for its windmill sitting on the banks of the Clyde just to the west of the site;

Wellcroft - likely named after wells or springs in the location which later became the start of the Paisley and Johnstone canal built to support the local coal industry; and

Grays Hill – just to the south of the campus site, the area was commonly called “clay holes”, thought to be due to the leftover materials used by the local brickworks.

Barclays said the street traversing the campus development would be named Clyde Place Lane, which would lead to Clyde Place Square, an outdoor community event space.

First Minister and Glasgow Southside constituency MSP Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Barclays campus is a fantastic development for my constituency and for Glasgow as a whole and it’s great to see it reach this milestone. Glasgow grew out of the River Clyde and it is so important that the city’s history is remembered in our modern developments. I’m delighted that Barclays has chosen to draw on the industrial heritage of the area to name the streets and buildings and look forward to seeing the campus opening later this year.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow cherishes its heritage. We live with it in our everyday lives. The street and building names of Barclays’ Glasgow Campus have been chosen well, reflecting Tradeston’s role in our history and development. We can all look forward to the campus contributing to Glasgow’s economic renewal, and becoming a symbol of the regeneration of both Tradeston and the ongoing return of life to the Clyde.”