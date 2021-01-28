Airline Jet2 is adding flights to the Greek island of Kos to its summer 2022 programme from Glasgow Airport.

This means Jet2 will operate to six destinations in Greece from Glasgow Airport next summer.

The airline and package holiday specialist said it would operate weekly services to Kos from May 4 until October 20.

It said that it had, since announcing its summer 2022 programme in early-January, seen "strong demand from customers looking to get away for some much-needed sunshine".

Jet2 added: "This resulted in the company adding thousands of seats from Glasgow Airport to a host of destinations across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Malta."

The other Greek desinations from Glasgow in summer 2022 are Crete, Corfu. Kefalonia, Rhodes and Zante. 