Pub giant Marston's has been approached by a US private equity firm over a potential takeover.

Shares in the Wolverhampton-based company surged by more than a fifth immediately after it confirmed the proposal regarding a potential cash offer by Platinum Equity Advisors.

The proposal comes as all of Marston's 1,368 pubs remain shut to customers due to the national coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement to investors, Marston's said: "The board will evaluate the proposal with its advisers and a further announcement will be made in due course.

"There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made."

Earlier this month, the group said it posted £54 million in revenues for the three months to January, sliding dramatically from £1.17 billion in the same period a year earlier due to the pandemic.

It said it was nevertheless focused on its strategic development and would use £233 million collected from a joint venture with Carlsberg UK to reduce debts.

Last year, it merged its brewing operations with Carlsberg UK to create a £780 million joint venture, in which it now retains a 40% stake.

In October, Marston's announced plans to cut 2,150 jobs across its pubs due to the impact of the virus.

Before the pandemic, a raft of UK pubs firms were the target of private investors who believed there was strong growth and profit potential in the sector.

Shares were 15.7% higher at 86.6p at midday on Friday.

Bosses at Dr Martens hope the footwear company will be worth a little under £4 billion when it lists on the Stock Exchange in London for the first time next week.

The shoe brand said it will set a 370p-per-share offer price when it floats next Wednesday, February 3.

That will imply a valuation of £3.7 billion for the company, which is making 35% of the business available to investors.

Chief executive Kenny Wilson said: "We have been delighted by the strong levels of interest, engagement and support from such a high quality selection of institutional investors.

"The successful transformation of Dr Martens is a great story, and what is even more exciting is the huge potential ahead.

"We are proud to take our place as a London listed company, both delivering as a successful plc and, more importantly, continuing to grow our brand around the world."

Dr Martens boots are already sold in more than 60 countries, and customers buy around 11 million pairs every year. However the brand sees room for further expansion.

Research and data analytics business YouGov expects to hit targets in the six months to the end of January, following growth across its three divisions.

Bosses said its data services division saw the strongest improvement with demand for more tactical, fast turnaround projects. Its data products and custom research growth was more moderate but YouGov said there is "positive momentum with larger, more strategic projects coming through towards the end of the calendar year".

Analysts currently predict adjusted pre-tax profits for the year ending July 31 of £27.7 million, with revenues of £165.3m.

