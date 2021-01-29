A SCOTTISH housebuilder is celebrating the sale of the final property on a 227-home development which it began in 2015.
Dundas Estates said Ostlers Way on the eastern outskirts of Kirkcaldy had recently sold its last property “amidst interest from a number of buyers seeking space in response to changing buyer demands”.
It said that the development had generated an estimated £1.5 million to boost local infrastructure and schooling through Section 75 payments.
Dundas Estates noted that, to the entrance of the development, there are “public art displays inspired by globally renowned, and locally celebrated Wemyss Ware pottery, which have been producing bespoke designs since 1882”.
Sales manager Heather Birrell said: “This has been a brilliant development for us, enabling us to build quality family homes in a location that meets the needs of so many.
“Pleasingly, there have been a lot of local buyers, able to move into larger homes designed for 21st century life. A majority of buyers have come from Fife.”
She added: “It’s no surprise that we’ve sold our last homes here amid a surge in demand for space inside and out. It’s something we’ve experienced across our developments in Fife, Perthshire and the Lothians.”
