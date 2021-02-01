A MAJOR housing development in Glasgow, next to the River Clyde walkway, has won planning approval.

Affordable housing developer Swan Group said it had been granted planning consent by Glasgow City Council to build 151 new homes in Glasgow’s east end. The developer highlighted the part the project would play in regeneration efforts.

Comprising five blocks, the Newhall Street development will provide a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and three of the blocks will be next to the River Clyde walkway.

Swan Group noted the new homes would be less than two miles miles from Glasgow city centre.

It noted the new development would "be close to the city centre providing vital affordable homes for people who want to live and work close to Glasgow city centre and is part of the Clyde Gateway regeneration project".

Swan Group added: "Residents can be in the heart of Glasgow in under 10 minutes by bike, or half an hour by foot, with the advantage of travelling through Glasgow Green which is situated right next to the development.

"Planning for Newhall Street was overseen by City Design and with four areas of general amenity space and private garden grounds for ground floor flats, residents will be part of a community with ample outdoor space for people to enjoy."

Swan Group noted it had recently concluded a contract with fund manager PfP Capital to deliver all 151 units.

Phil McGinlay, managing director of Swan Group, said: “Swan Group’s Newhall development is set to revitalise an area in Glasgow’s east end which will offer residents unrivalled, safe access to the city centre. Not only will the 151 flats be positioned next to the River Clyde walkway, they are right next to Glasgow Green offering a traffic free route through to the heart of the city.

“We look forward to delivering more high quality affordable homes for the workers and families who are integral to the future of Glasgow city.”

William Kyle, fund director at PfP Capital, said: "We are delighted to be working with Swan Group to deliver a further 151 high-quality affordable homes for the Mid-Market Rent Fund. This is a prominent site, ideally located for access to the city centre which will provide much needed additional affordable homes for the city together with the development of a prominent brownfield site.”

Martin McKay, executive director of regeneration at Clyde Gateway, said: “I am delighted to see Swan Group’s ambitious plans reach the next stage of delivery. These quality new homes will add significantly to Clyde Gateway’s regeneration aims as ‘the place’ in which to live and work.

“We are always really encouraged by the demand for new homes in Clyde Gateway and Newhall Street is perfectly located for local communities to readily access green space and active travel.”