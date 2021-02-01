Sir Andy Murray’s AMC clothing brand has entered a three-year partnership deal with Tennis Scotland.

AMC, the brand created by Sir Andy Murray and Castore, will become Tennis Scotland’s official apparel partner, including the GB National Tennis Academy at the University of Stirling.

It means the next generation of tennis players in Scotland will wear AMC and the brand will provide bespoke kit for the wider Tennis Scotland coaching team and staff.

The deal is part of Tennis Scotland’s commitment to growing commercial partnerships with high-profile brands and to "providing a legacy for the achievements of Sir Andy Murray".

READ MORE: Tennis star Murray backs Edinburgh fitness start-up

Sir Andy said: “I am proud to be able to bring AMC and Tennis Scotland together. We’ve spent a lot of time creating and designing a premium range of tennis apparel, and I am excited to be sharing it with the tennis family in Scotland. We intend to support grassroots through the partnership and hopefully inspire more people to take up the sport.”

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “This announcement is a proud moment for Tennis Scotland. Andy has put Scotland on the world stage and it is hugely exciting for our next generation of aspiring players to be able to wear his AMC brand.

“We know many of our young players see Andy as a role model and his involvement with AMC is something we look forward to supporting in Scotland over the next three years. It is the start of an exciting year ahead for Tennis Scotland following more increases in participation and club membership, harnessing the talent within the performance programmes and increasing indoor provision.”

Pascal Lafitte, Castore’s head of team partnerships, added: “We are delighted to be further cementing AMC’s presence in the British landscape through our partnership with Tennis Scotland. This is a key step towards our vision of becoming the number one British tennis brand. We can’t wait to see their national players and academy coaches wearing AMC kit when the tennis season is able to restart.”

Since its foundation in 2015, Castore has partnered with MccLaren, the West Indies team, and signed a deal worth £25 million to be the kit and retail partner to Rangers Football Club.

The planned development.

Affordable housing developer wins planning approval

A major housing development in Glasgow, next to the River Clyde walkway, has won planning approval.

READ MORE: Affordable housing developer Swan Group said it had been granted planning consent by Glasgow City Council to to build 151 new homes in Glasgow’s east end. The developer highlighted the part the project would play in regeneration efforts.

Jeremy Peat: Thoughtful policies and funding key to rebalancing

It is becoming more and more difficult to know what to cover in a monthly column on the economy.

READ MORE: In principle there should be oodles of material. After all, we have just had a really crucial Scottish Budget. Then the Brexit story is still playing out –and will do for many moons.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/