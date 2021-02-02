A Scottish gin producer claims to have become the first in the UK to create a "full augmented reality experience" within each of its six core range bottles.

McQueen Gin, based in Callander, Scotland, has today launched the "World’s Coolest Labels" range which it says "come to life to create an exciting, immersive gin experience for customers".

By scanning the label via the McQueen Gin app, each bottle showcases the hidden inner secrets of McQueen Gin with a unique full-length animation.

Drinkers can take a virtual dive into McQueen’s black cherry and vanilla gin pool, or learn about the spirit of Ben Ledi – the mountain which overlooks the distillery – behind its Highland Dry Gin, or follow the antics of the maverick lemon cartoon character.

The technology has taken six months to develop following an £20,000 investment by McQueen.

Dale McQueen, managing director of McQueen Gin, said: “At its core, one of the fascinating sociable aspects of society can be found when we share a drink with our friends, either in the pub or in our homes.

“With that option being limited in the current climate, we have enhanced this experience by creating an engaging AR experience on our six core range bottles that people will enjoy sharing across social media. We wanted to make not just an enjoyable tasting gin but an experience which would bond people together and give them something other than great taste to talk about.

“We have achieved this through the new McQueen Gin app, which allows the user to view the augmented reality experience by simply opening the app and pointing their camera at the front label.

“Not only are we the first Scottish Gin company to integrate augmented reality, we believe that we are the first gin company in the whole of the UK to fully integrate augmented reality into our label design with our own dedicated app, showcasing how McQueen continues to lead the industry in innovation.”

