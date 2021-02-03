Unite Students has announced an extension to an original accommodation rental discount unveiled on January 11, amid continuing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The company, which describes itself as the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, said this move would mean it was providing eligible* students with a 50% rent discount totalling seven weeks, up to March 8.
Unite Students declared it recognised that students were “having a challenging time during the national lockdowns”.
It added: “However, all its UK properties remain open and operational with current occupancy levels at approximately 50%.”
Unite Students added: “Eligible students who pay their rent directly to Unite Students, and who successfully applied for the original rent discount announced on 11 January 2021, will now receive the additional 50% rent discount automatically, providing they have not returned to their Unite Students accommodation since 18 January 2021.
“The three-week rent discount extension is being announced in light of the continuation of lockdown restrictions to at least 8 March 2021. Student accounts will be credited during March. In addition, the four-week complimentary summer tenancy announced on 11 January 2021 is still applicable to students with a contract end date prior to 1 August 2021. To be eligible for this extended rent discount period, students need to be up to date with their rent payments as of 14 February 2021 and not be in residence in a Unite Students property between 18 January and 7 March 2021.“
It said that students who applied for the original, four-week 50% rent discount would receive an email confirming their eligibility for the three-week extension.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.