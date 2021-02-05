Juniper Residential, the new age-exclusive living brand of the Cruden Group, is launching sales at its two new developments in Scone and Kinross this weekend.

Comprising 92 properties for over-55s, the developments mark the first of several in the pipeline for the new company and "will go some way to address retirement housing needs", it claimed.

The diversification into age-exclusive living is part of the Cruden Group’s plan for growth and comes at a time of undersupply of housing in the retirement market, the company added.

The Earlsgate development, located in Scone at the site of the former Wheel Inn, comprises a mix of 51 one and two-bedroom apartments, with facilities for socialising, including three communal lounges, landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite for visitors.

In Kinross, Muirwood Gardens is a 41-unit development on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel that will comprise a mix of 33 contemporary bungalows and villas, and eight cottage flats.

The development also features a communal residents' club lounge and luxury guest suite for visitors.

Statistics indicate that there will be 240,000 more people of pensionable age in Scotland over the next 25 years, according to National Records of Scotland.

This is an increase of 23.2 per cent from 2018 (increase from 19 per cent of the population to 23 per cent), and significant shortages of suitable accommodation are anticipated.

However, a research paper co-authored by Sovereign Property Partnership, the University of Aberdeen and the Elderly Accommodation Counsel, found that the average percentage of supply of senior housing units versus the population of over 65s in Scotland stood at only 5 per cent.

The first of Juniper’s new homes are anticipated to be complete by Summer 2021.

Hazel Davies, Juniper sales and marketing director, said: “We are delighted to be opening sales for these two bespoke developments, which will make an important contribution to the provision of retirement housing in Scotland.

"We have seen strong early interest for both Muirwood Gardens and Earlsgate, which demonstrates a demand for age-exclusive living that is only likely to increase in the coming years.”

Ms Davies also said: “These are exciting developments for Scone and Kinross, with a great appeal for those looking to enjoy their retirement here.

“The benefits of moving into an age exclusive community are numerous, particularly with regards to the sense of wellness and community afforded by the vibrant social life on offer.

"Here residents can participate in activities such as organised walking groups, film nights and yoga classes, to name but a few.

“The developments also provide a peace of mind that is proving very attractive to prospective buyers who are reassured by the latest security features and fewer home and garden maintenance demands.”

Murray Lyle, Perth and Kinross Council leader, said: “These developments have the potential to make an exciting contribution to Scone and Kinross, delivering much-needed housing and providing a significant contribution to their local economies.”

