A medical diagnostics firm is creating hundreds of jobs in Scotland to help the fight against coronavirus.

Michael Page, a global recruitment specialist brand within PageGroup, has announced it is recruiting for a total of 300 new jobs for LumiraDx.

It is claimed the roles will be crucial in the UK’s continued response to the Covid-19 pandemic through improved diagnosis and testing for the virus while vaccinations are rolled out nationwide.

The new manufacturing roles will be spread across two facilities in Scotland operated by LumiraDx, an expanding medical diagnostic technology company which develops and produces antigen and antibodies tests for coronavirus and other health conditions.

The job openings, which will be based near Glasgow and Alloa facilities, span various facets of the manufacturing and packaging of diagnostics and diagnostics-led medical care solutions.

This will help LumiraDx produce a wide range of medical devices that will be shipped to customers across the world and support the ongoing fight against Covid-19 and other health conditions, it said.

Michael Page will lead on recruiting these 300 jobs which cover manufacturing handlers, production technicians, as well as shift team leaders.

Nick Kirk, managing director of Michael Page UK&I, said: “We are proud to be working closely with LumiraDx as the company looks to expand its production and manufacturing capabilities.

"The diagnostic solutions being produced are fundamental to the world’s response to Covid-19 and other debilitating health conditions. We consider these operations as essential to reducing the spread of the virus but also reenergising both the Scottish and the broader UK economies.

"We have always made a point to demonstrate our commitment to placing the right candidate within the right role at speed and during challenging business transformations. We are therefore excited about channelling our global expertise toward this project”.

