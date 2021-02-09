ByScott Wright

ACCOR is to operate a new 251-room hotel next to Edinburgh Airport that will begin to be built later this year.

Planning consent was granted yesterday for the hotel, which is being constructed in partnership with Create Developments.

Accor will operate the property, which is due to open in early 2023, under its ibis Red brand. It will feature the new ibis plaza design concept, which offers flexible social and working spaces.

Accor said the hotel will be situated within “easy access” of the airport’s main terminal, with Edinburgh city centre easily accessible by tram, car or express bus.

In addition to 251 rooms, the hotel will have a restaurant, bar and breakfast area, with parking spaces for 125 cars and three coaches.

Phillip Lassman of Accor Northern Europe said: “Create Developments has an outstanding track record of joint venture developments and we are looking forward to working with them. ibis has always been a trailblazer in the economy hotel sector and the new design concept is a transformation of the brand. We are excited to see the evolution of the network in the UK. We believe this new hotel will be a great fit for Edinburgh Airport, offering future leisure and business travellers the perfect design and location for international departures, as well as a base from which to explore the city.”