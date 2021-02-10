Beer giant Heineken is to slash 8,000 jobs globally after sales plunged sharply following the closure of pubs and bars.

The Dutch brewer said it will cut almost 10% of its 85,000 staff as part of its efforts to save £1.75 billion over the next two years.

It said the restructuring of its head office, regional offices and local operations will lead to a one-off cost of around £368 million.

Chief executive Dolf van den Brink, who joined the brewer in April, announced the major shake-up as the Amstel and Birra Moretti brewer swung to a loss for 2020 due to the pandemic.

It reported a net loss of £178.7 million, compared with a £1.9 billion profit in the previous year.

The group's revenues plummeted by 17% over the year after pubs, bars and restaurants shut their doors in key regions for large part of the year.

READ MORE: Highland job boost from giant wind farm project

Beer volumes tumbled by 8.1% over the year as on-trade sales, which cover trade from hospitality venues such as pubs, were hammered by restrictions.

Mr van den Brink said: "In a year of unprecedented disruption and transition, our teams rose to the occasion and quickly adapted while not losing sight of the need to continue investing for the future.

"The impact of the pandemic on our business was amplified by our on-trade and geographic exposure.

"We took diligent cost mitigation actions balanced with continued investment behind our growth platforms."

It reported that UK retail volumes were strong, with its eponymous Heineken brand reporting double-digit growth in the UK.

Birra Moretti and Sol also saw strong growth in the UK, although cider sales decreased as it was heavily affected by UK pub closures.

A Heineken UK spokeswoman said: "The closure of pubs in March and subsequent restrictions, including over the Christmas period, have had an impact on sales volumes of beer and cider for the full year.

"While we experienced an increase in volumes in the off-trade, where our premium beer brands performed well, it in no way made up for the loss of volumes in the on-trade.

"The NHS vaccination programme is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we look forward to welcoming back consumers to pubs across the country as soon as it is safe to do so."

Jet2 has expanded services from Scotland

Holiday firm adds new routes and packages

Travel firm Jet2 has introduced new flights and holidays to Antalya, Turkey.

READ MORE: The new services, which depart from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle from March 2022, have been introduced in response to strong demand from holidaymakers and golfers, the firm said.

Aberdeen energy storage firm to create 200 jobs

An oil services entrepreneur has said he hopes to raise £300 million as he aims to build a big renewable energy storage system business, with the expectation of creating around 200 jobs in Scotland over the next few years.

READ MORE: The Carbon Neutral Energy firm launched by Mark Patterson has launched a range of battery storage systems for which it reckons there will be strong demand amid the drive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, to help slow climate change.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/