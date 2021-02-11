Many of us will remember parents or teachers ordering us to “respect your elders!” when we were growing up.

It was drummed into us and expected of us.

These days, though, it seems it’s a bit of an old-fashioned concept.

I read an article written by a millennial branding it “outdated”. The author, in her 20s, hit back at this demand for “unconditional compliance” and said nobody was “entitled” to respect.

She’s right up to a point – older doesn’t always equate to wiser. We’ve seen at least one recently retired world leader illustrate this point perfectly…

Equally you can have wisdom, or stupidity, in young people. So I absolutely agree respect is something that needs to be earned.

But it did get me thinking about the fact that Western culture tends to revere youth over seniority.

You just need to look at the celebrity status of everyone from pop stars to footballers and Instagram stars.

Growing old, on the other hand, is unflatteringly referred to as being “past it” or “over the hill”. We may say it jokingly but there’s an underlying suggestion that we equate our advancing years with losing value.

It’s such a contrast to so many other cultures where attitudes are totally different, the elderly are revered, and age is a badge of honour. India, China and Japan are just a few examples.

However, I do think our society is changing to better recognise the value and contribution of older people, as the recent sad loss of Captain Sir Tom Moore highlighted.

He was an incredible man who led a fascinating life but went relatively unnoticed for 99 years until his astonishing feat in his 100th year pulled at the nation’s heartstrings.

He was knighted, and such was the public’s adulation for him that some even called for him to have a state funeral when he passed away.

Today, his legacy lives on through the almost £40 million he raised for the NHS and the inspiration he has given to many by showing unequivocally that the older generation has a lot to give back.

This is a fact that has not escaped the business community, and indeed there are many companies out there changing the way they do business.

In recent years many have revisited their recruitment strategies and the way they attract talent to reach an older demographic.

Many business leaders maintain that older workers can bring an array of positive attributes – strong work ethic, punctuality, lower absence rates, pride in their work, the list goes on.

Take 76-year-old Bob Bryce, the UK’s oldest apprentice, who talks about his role with pride. And with this being national apprenticeship week, it’s a timely reminder you’re never too old to do something you’re passionate about.

Many firms such as Deloitte have implemented “reverse mentoring”, which sees companies’ youngest and oldest employees paired up to share skills and learn from each other. It’s a tremendous initiative and a great way to close the knowledge gap and help both parties to grow in abilities and confidence.

The recruitment market is a strange one right now…we’ve gone from a market where it was hard to recruit to one where there is a surplus of talent and employers are spoiled for choice.

I’m not suggesting for one second that older applicants should be given any sort of priority, but I would urge recruiters to consider every application on its individual merits and don’t ever discount the value of older workers.

Some, like a fine wine or cheese, simply get better with age!

Laura Gordon is a CEO coach and group chair with Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs