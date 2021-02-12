A buyer has been announced for the troubled BiFab business.

The administrator of Scottish manufacturing company Burntisland Fabrications Limited said today it has confirmed the sale of the business and assets to Harland & Wolff (Methil) Limited, a subsidiary of Infrastrata Plc.

BiFab has two sites in Fife and one on the Isle of Lewis and entered administration in December, two years after a deal in which Canadian firm DF Barnes acquired the business for the sum of £4.

The Scottish Government invested £37m in the firm and became a minority shareholder.

Gavin Park, restructuring director at Deloitte, said: “We are pleased to have agreed a sale of the business and the majority of the assets of BiFab to Infrastrata.

"This includes the transfer of all employees and licenses to occupy sites in Methil and on the Isle of Lewis. We wish them every success in the future.”

The Unite and GMB trade unions welcomed the announcement.

Unite Scotland Secretary Pat Rafferty and GMB Scotland Secretary Gary Smith said in a joint statement that the move "​is also testimony to our members and their communities who have fought hard to keep these yards alive".

