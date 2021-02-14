The future of our town and city centres is under threat as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the switch from bricks and mortar to online retailing. This week Herald business turned the spotlight on the high street in a new special series.
In part one, it was declared the new Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) should allocate capital to fund the regeneration of towns and city centres left reeling by the fallout from the pandemic.
READ MORE: Scottish high streets are continuing to come under pressure from restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus. Non-essential retail outlets, bars, restaurants, cafes, and cinemas having been closed since late December, with still no definitive prospect of reopening.
High street crisis sparks fresh calls for business rates overhaul
It is revealed calls are mounting for radical reform Sccotland’s business rates system to ignite the recovery high streets in part two, as fears grow that outlets currently closed because of coronavirus will not be able to afford bills when current relief ends in the coming months.
READ MORE: The catastrophic fallout from the pandemic has sharpened focus on the need for policy interventions to help businesses in towns and centres recover from the dramatic drop in footfall they have endured in recent months. Non-essential retail outlets, pubs, restaurants, cafes and cinemas have been closed for much of the last year in a bid to halt the virus.
Office market set to split on quality lines
Part three: With the availability of vacant office space across Scotland rising at the strongest rate recorded since the global financial crisis, significant questions remain about the future of the workplace and the knock-on effects for town and city centres.
READ MORE: Surveys have consistently shown a strong appetite among employees for hybrid arrangements where they spend part of their time at home and part of it in a traditional workplace.
Fintech star set to succumb to £145m takeover offer
Financial technology star Nucleus Financial is set to be acquired by a rival in a deal which values the investment platform specialist at around £145 million.
READ MORE: Directors of Edinburgh-based Nucleus have recommended a 188p per share cash offer for the firm made by private-equity backed James Hay.
Work on 1930s-style cocktail bar and restaurant under way at art deco gem
A project to create a 1930s-style cocktail bar, and restaurant and events space in Glasgow's landmark art deco Beresford building will get under way today.
READ MORE: The Beresford Lounge project will be delivered by Pacific Building, which is based at Hillington on the outskirts of Glasgow.
Restaurateur pursues tram dream and embarks on major restoration
The owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant in a B-listed former tram station building is embarking on restoration works costing more than £100,000, while hoping to realise his dream of installing a recreated 1920s carriage next to the bistro.
READ MORE: Marco Giannasi, who owns the Battlefield Rest on the city’s south side with wife Yellena, this week highlighted the fact that he had been forced by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to use up reserve capital that had before the crisis struck been earmarked for the restoration works.
Opinion
Kristy Dorsey: Job seekers left in the dark as application numbers multiply
Mark Williamson: Increase in energy prices beggars belief
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: From Rothesay to reality: what next for Rishi Sunak?
Scott Wright: Signs of hope for stricken hospitality trade
Ian McConnell on Friday: Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one
Brian Donnelly: Minister's holidays side-step is a disgrace
Features
Monday Interview: Investors eye Edinburgh office and residential development
SME Focus: Coronavirus fuels demand for TEFL courses developed in Scotland
Business Bulletin:— Brian Donnelly (@BrianDonnellyHT) February 10, 2021
◾Many seafood firms 'ineligible' for UK Government funding amid Brexit export crisis | @SeafoodScotland
◾Distillery plans approved
◾Stuart Patrick: Business eager to hear guidance on economy | @Glasgow_Chamber
◾https://t.co/cWuGA3ZRb8 pic.twitter.com/m6AQ5QkEYV
From the bulletin: Anger as Scottish seafood firms 'ineligible' for UK Government funding amid Brexit export crisis | Opinion: Stuart Patrick
Sign up
Get Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and early morning Business News. Sign up in the newsletters section:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.