SCOTTISH developer Glencairn Properties, which has been developing the former State Cinema in Leith in a project it says “celebrates” original art deco details, has declared it is on the “cusp of exponential growth”.
The company , which achieved turnover of £10m last year, says it is set to double profit and double its employment capacity over the next three years, highlighting several planning approvals for residential developments.
Commenting on its “ongoing transformation of 200 Great Junction Street”, Glencairn flagged the “ongoing development” of the former State Cinema in Leith into “37 stylish, design led apartments which celebrate original art deco details with a minimal modern edge”.
It added: “The grade B-listed building has been on the risk register for over 12 years and has been…derelict and rotting from the inside for the majority.”
Managing director Daryl Teague said: “I’d say 95% of developers wouldn’t take on a site like this. Looking for unique, interesting sites that can be reborn and appreciated in a new light, success for Glencairn doesn’t ride solely on the bottom line.”
He added: “I live and work in Edinburgh. In 50 years I want to drive past the buildings we’ve developed and be proud, so cutting corners to better the profit margin isn’t an option.”
