A HIGH-profile Scottish hospitality destination has made a big statement as it makes preparations to reopen by appointing a senior sector leader to its ranks.

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has hired industry veteran Murray Thomson, formerly of The Balmoral in Edinburgh and, most recently, Blythswood Square in Glasgow, as its new general manager.

Mr Thomson joins the luxury venue near Edinburgh with nearly 30 years’ experience in the hospitality sector. Since starting out as a linen porter, he risen through increasing levels of seniority within the industry, taking on roles in operations, sales and marketing and, latterly, management at destinations such as Glasgow’s Grand Central and Cameron House on Loch Lomond.

He was recently appointed joint chairman of the Greater Glasgow Hoteliers Association.

Mr Thomson said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be taking the helm of this flagship Scottish hotel at such a defining point in our collective history.

“We have a great team here at Dalmahoy so the immediate focus will be on reopening our doors and welcoming guests back in the hopefully not-too-distant future. I then hope to embark on a journey that will set the hotel up for more positive times to come.”

The hospitality sector remains closed because of continuing restrictions to suppress coronavirus infection rates.

Mr Thomson added: "Although it’s an incredibly tough road ahead for our entire sector and for every brilliant individual that is part of hospitality in Scotland, the reason we exist is to help create joy and memories in people’s lives.

"We haven’t been able to do that in the same way as we did before, however we will go out of our way to create good times ahead, of course within the parameters set out to us. I spend most of my day with people creating happiness both for guests and my team and this is even more important in the times we currently find ourselves in.”