MORE than 500 Rolls-Royce jobs in Scotland were this week safeguarded from compulsory redundancy for at least five years following an agreement with Unite the union.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding for Inchinnan, Renfrewshire comes with a pledge to work to bring new types of contracts to the site, including projects related to addressing climate change and developing green technologies.

READ MORE: Rolls-Royce, hit by the global downturn in the aerospace industry because of the coronavirus pandemic, hailed the move to boost future competitiveness of the facility. Both the union and Rolls-Royce called for greater government input in steering the future direction of the sector

Jobs protected as Thales wins MoD contract

The Ministry of Defence this week awarded a £180 million contract to deliver cutting-edge threat-detection technology for the British Army’s new Boxer vehicles which it says will protect more than 700 jobs at French-owned Thales UK’s Glasgow site.

READ MORE: It added that the 10-year remote weapon stations (RWS) contract would also support 30 apprenticeships.

Mike Grieve of the Sub Club. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

Nightclub chief calls for end to support disparity

The co-owner of the renowned Sub Club in Glasgow has called for an end to the “huge disparity” between the different support funds launched by the Scottish Government to help nightclubs and live music venues survive the coronavirus crisis.

READ MORE: The Sub Club was granted £40,000 under the Grassroots Music Venues Stabilisation Fund last year. While its application to that fund was under way, ministers opened up a further pot of cash, the Culture Organisations and Venues Recovery Fund, which offered the chance for even bigger grants. However, by then it was too late for the Sub Club to apply.

The Beehive Inn, Edinburgh

Tourism and hospitality in £2m training boost

Scotland's tourism and hospitality sector has hailed a ‘real show of commitment’ after securing £2 million of public funding to provide two thousand leading industry scholarships for free.

READ MORE: The online training courses, which are being rolled out from today, have been described as a fillip for people who have seen their prospects badly affected by the pandemic. They also aim to improve skills in the workforce ahead of the hospitality and tourism sector reopening once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The site is near Loch Lochy

Plans for huge hydro power plant in Highlands

Pumped hydro storage schemes could cut the costs of operating the UK’s energy system by around £700m a year according to a study commissioned by SSE, which is working on plans for a bumper development in the Highlands.

READ MORE: The Perth-based energy giant expects to be able to generate huge amounts of hydro-electricity at the Coire Glas plant from the movement of water between two reservoirs.

The former cinema project

Art deco cinema developer celebrates conversion

Developer Glencairn Properties, which has been developing the former State Cinema at Leith in Edinburgh into flats in a project it says “celebrates” original art deco details, has declared it is on the "cusp of exponential growth”.

READ MORE: The company, which achieved turnover of £10 million last year, says it is set to double profit over the next three years, highlighting several planning approvals for residential developments in Edinburgh. It declined to disclose its current profit.

Edinburgh 'New Town Quarter' hotel and homes plan gets go-ahead

