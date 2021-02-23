By Ian McConnell
Real estate investment firm FORE Partnership has declared its Cadworks office development in Glasgow city centre will be the first building in Scotland to use Airlite anti-viral paint technology “that turns walls into natural air purifiers”.
It said Airlite paint used at the 94,000 sq ft speculative development at Cadogan Street would have “the same air purification power as more than three acres of forest”. FORE added that Airlite’s protective oxidant barrier decomposes harmful organic and inorganic substances, and reduces a building’s solar heat absorption, saving on air conditioning costs and lowering CO2 emissions.
Basil Demeroutis, FORE’s managing partner, said: “Our business is founded on creating positive social and environmental change and there has never been a bigger opportunity to make a difference than now. To help drive this change, we actively seek out innovative technologies for our buildings, including in the less glamorous but critically important area of building materials. As we look ahead to COP26, we are proud to showcase this innovation in Glasgow."
FORE noted that Airlite is a "100% natural technology that is anti-viral, anti-pollution, anti-bacterial and self-cleaning".
