The system was designed and created by a team of experts brought together by Edinburgh-based Boundary to solve the problems associated with traditional alarm systems and using leading-edge technology thinking.

Having passed a programme of pre-compliance testing, Boundary is currently pending certification, expected to be signed off end Q1, to Grade 2 UK & European alarm testing standards, which it said "not only means that the alarm is robust and performs reliably, but that it is also tamper-proof to would-be burglars".

It added Grade 2 certification is also one of the requirements of insurers as well as the police for an automatic level 1 priority response.

The DIY version - no police, self-monitored - of the alarm system is simple to install, and can be easily controlled from a smartphone, "meaning that the owner has full control over their siren no matter where they are". It can be integrated with existing smart home systems, including Alexa and Google Home.

In addition to being fully controllable from your phone, the system gives protection against all known threats, with intelligent sensors designed to minimise false alarms. Users are given a choice of protection levels in order to give them control, including a keyholder option.

Boundary systems use the same end-to-end encryption of data as internet banking applications, with over-the-air security updates ensuring maximum protection.

Boundary is spearheaded by the duo that disrupted the payments markets with successful FinTech business IPOS. IPOS was sold to iZettle, later acquired by Paypal.

After identifying a gap in the market for a smart home security system that offers flexibility and connectivity at a reasonable price, Robin Knox and Paul Walton started to explore how technology could disrupt the market for traditional hard-wired burglar alarms.

Despite suffering setbacks as a result of the pandemic, the team at Boundary managed a funding round of £1.7 million in 2020, and are launching their product to market against the odds in 2021.

Mr Knox, chief executive of Boundary, said: "2020 has been a year full of challenges, not least launching a highly regulated consumer hardware product in the middle of pandemic induced supply chain challenges.

"I’m thankful to our customers, team, investors and suppliers for their hard work and support to Boundary. With home improvement still at the top of many people’s priorities we’re optimistic for 2021 and are already looking forward to the launch of our second product which will leverage AI to proactively protect homes.”

Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties

Scottish housebuilder hikes profits amid 'pent-up' demand

Elgin-based housebuilder Springfield Properties has declared sales and building have recovered strongly followed the closure of the industry during the first lockdown.

READ MORE: The AIM-listed company has this morning reported a pre-tax profit of £9 million for the six months ended November 30, up from £6.9m for the same period the year before.

The speculative office development

Walls ‘turned into air purifiers’ at office building

Real estate investment firm FORE Partnership has declared its Cadworks office development in Glasgow city centre will be the first building in Scotland to use Airlite anti-viral paint technology “that turns walls into natural air purifiers”.

READ MORE: It said Airlite paint used at the 94,000 sq ft speculative development at Cadogan Street would have “the same air purification power as more than three acres of forest”.

