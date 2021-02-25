THE Vysus Group, the global engineering and technology consultancy, has completed its first acquisition following a strategic carve out from Lloyd’s Register at the end of last year.
Vysus, which was previously Lloyd’s Register’s energy business, has acquired Norwegian based software firm Promaps Technology, the creator of pioneering technology which ensures the security of energy supply and mitigates risk in power systems.
The deal, which will see Vysus Group take 100 per cent ownership of the firm, will allow Promaps Technology to continue developing its suite of innovative tools from its headquarters in Bergen where it was set up in 2017.
Vysus, which employs around 80 in its Aberdeen base, said the move bolsters its already strong grid connection and power services.
David Clark, chief executive of Vysus Group, said Promaps Technology “has been ahead of the curve for some time”.
Vysus Group was acquired by London-based private equity firm Inspirit Capital in October 2020.
Albert Farrant, founding partner at Inspirit, said: “We see huge potential for growth in Vysus Group and are pleased to see its first acquisition take place so quickly, which will build on its international credentials in grid and power services."
