PLANS for a £275 million development east of Livingston, including around 1,800 homes, having been submitted to West Lothian Council.

The planning permission in principle application relates to a residential-led mixed-use development and relocation of existing farm space to new facilities.

The “Drumshoreland Garden Community” development, at the current Clapperton poultry farm complex east of Livingston, will extend to 108 hectares.

The Clapperton site, owned by Amber REI (Agriculture) Ltd, part of Amber REI (Holdings) Ltd, is a key component of the Scottish poultry supply chain but currently comprises ageing poultry sheds and surplus land. those behind the planned project say.

Around 1,800 homes, including 25 per cent affordable homes (around 450) are proposed as part of Drumshoreland Garden Community and will be brought forward by Elan Homes (Scotland) Ltd, a sister company of Amber REI. The low-carbon community will also serve to “address a significant historic housing land supply problem in West Lothian”.

Amber REI (Agriculture) says the value realised from the Drumshoreland development could "underpin a more than £150 million package of investment back into the Scottish food and agriculture sector, through the company’s poultry supply chain operations".

It notes current facilities at the Clapperton site would be relocated elsewhere in West Lothian, saying this would deliver "state-of-the-art operations".

Amber REI (Agriculture) said in a statement: “We are delighted to be submitting these planning applications to West Lothian Council which follows significant pre-application consultations with the local community and other stakeholders. This could deliver significant investment not only in West Lothian but across Scotland as a whole.

“As an exemplar low carbon community Drumshoreland will not only deliver much-needed housing, including affordable housing, but employment, education and community facilities in a unique parkland setting.

It added: “It would also deliver significant post-COVID investment amounting to more than £150 million into the poultry processing supply chain across Scotland, creating jobs, both directly and indirectly, as well as delivering a low carbon future for the agriculture sector.”