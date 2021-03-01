Scottish steelwork specialist J & D Pierce expect to create about 100 jobs in late 2021 after buying out the former Konecranes factory in South Lanarkshire.

In August 2020, Finnish firm Konecranes warned that they needed to address "the lack of profitability" at the College Milton site in East Kilbride and were looking to "protect (the company's) long-term future".

However, J & D Pierce have agreed to purchase the 300,000 square foot plant along with 14 acres of yard space.

Recruitment will soon take place for both manufacturing and office staff.

Cranes have been built in the facility for more than 60 years and J & D Pierce are "delighted" to continue production to supply and serve the large client base.

The plant also provides greater opportunity for the expansion of their own road and rail manufacturing division with the facility becoming the headquarters of their Strubeam business which specialises in the manufacture of bridges and heavy plated fabrication.

Managing director Derek Pierce said: "We have purchased the building and land and secured a long-term sub-contract agreement with Konecranes.

"This is a great step forward for J & D Pierce and Strubeam and we hope to create a positive impact in the community in East Kilbride."

Human resources body the CIPD this week released a survey finding 56% of 2,000 firms planned on hiring in 2021.

Linda Fabiani MSP had called the announcement by Konecranes last year "a terribly sad situation".

The plant's restructuring and refurbishment will begin from March 2021.

Proposals have been put submitted to West Lothian Council for the delivery of a £275 million residential-led mixed-use development and relocation of existing farm space to new state-of-the-art facilities.

Plans for 1,800 homes submitted

Plans for a £275 million development east of Livingston, including around 1,800 homes, having been submitted to West Lothian Council.

READ MORE: The planning permission in principle application relates to a residential-led mixed-use development and relocation of existing farm space to new facilities.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely expected to extend furlough support, but for how long? Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wir

Decision day for furlough

The Chancellor faces a blizzard of tough decisions on Wednesday, when his Budget speech will among other things include an update on the furlough scheme currently providing a financial lifeline to millions of people across the UK.

READ MORE: It is widely expected that Rishi Sunak will confirm an extension to the coronavirus job retention scheme (CJRS), particularly after Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured last week that “we will not pull the rug out” on emergency income support measures currently due to expire at the end of April.

