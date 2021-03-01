THE Dobbies Garden Centres chain has declared its “resilience” amid the coronavirus crisis, while reporting a jump in sales and earnings for the financial year preceding the pandemic taking hold in the UK.

Dobbies, which is owned by private equity groups, said its total sales increased 51% to £252m in the 53 weeks to March 1 last year.

Like-for-like sales increased 6%. And underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 39% to £25m, with 31 new stores acquired.

Chairman Andrew Bracey, said: “We have a clear strategy for growth at Dobbies and we are encouraged by the progress made during FY19/20. The business has continued to demonstrate its resilience as we navigate the challenges of Covid-19.”

Chief executive officer Graeme Jenkins said: “During FY19/20 Dobbies delivered a robust performance through a period of significant change. I would like to thank all of our team members for their support and commitment. In line with our strategy, we are continuing to grow and invest in Dobbies. This includes in our garden centre network, our customer offer and our team.”