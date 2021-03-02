Hospitality company Compass Scotland has announced it is to create 100 apprenticeships.

It said it is commited to creating and developing the new modern apprenticeship opportunities in its first year with the launch of bespoke programmes.

The apprenticeship programmes create a career progression roadmap for an individual to work toward, from a foundation apprenticeship, modern apprenticeship or a graduate apprenticeship, dependent on their current situation.

Marking the start of this new scheme, four Compass apprentices have started a four-year graduate apprenticeship in Business Management at the University of Strathclyde.

Foundation apprenticeships have been developed in partnership with Skills Development Scotland, Eastbank Academy, City of Glasgow College and Glasgow City Council; and Modern Apprenticeships will be offered in partnership with Polaris and City of Glasgow College.

To deliver the apprenticeship programme, Compass Scotland is working closely with Scottish clients, Scottish businesses, hospitality industry stakeholders, colleges, and universities; with input from Compass Scotland’s culinary ambassador, Michelin-star chef Tom Kitchin.

The aim is to deliver an industry-leading, aspirational career pathways structure that offers genuine opportunities for skills development and progression, with apprenticeships in Culinary, Front of House, Facilities Management, Business Administration, Retail, Customer Service and Management.

Part of Compass Group UK & Ireland, which says it is the UK's largest food and support services firm, Compass Scotland launched as a distinct business in November 2020.

David Hay, Compass Scotland managing director, said: “This new scheme offers a truly bespoke opportunity, enabling 100 apprentices to learn about the fantastic hospitality industry that we have here in Scotland, directly from those working within it.

"Scotland has an excellent reputation for its hospitality and its world-renowned food and drink. As the industry recovers from the impact of the pandemic, we need to look to the future and ensure that the next generation of talent is nurtured and retained. The opportunities offered through our apprenticeship schemes will enable employees to change or enhance their careers, while supporting the future of the industry we feel so passionate about.

“It’s an exciting opportunity at the time we need it the most, and I’m excited to see the results.”

Chef Tom Kitchin said: "I am very excited to be working with Compass on their apprenticeship scheme, which should help to bring through the next generation of hospitality talent in the UK."

