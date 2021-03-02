A major Scottish logistics company with 150 vehicles and more than 200 staff has been acquired by an English player.
The family-owned Pollock business has been acquired by Gregory Distribution, which is based at Exeter in Devon.
The takeover covers Pollock (Holding) and its subsidiaries, Pollock (Scotrans) and Pollock Express.
The acquirer said Bathgate-based Pollock will, under its new ownership, operate alongside Gregory Distribution, ARR Craib and its Scottish joint venture Hayton Coulthard.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one
Gregory Distribution said: “This acquisition will considerably enhance Gregory’s already significant presence in the Scottish transport and logistics market particularly as it includes over 55,000 sq ft of warehousing located at the Bathgate headquarters.”
John Gregory, of Gregory Distribution, noted Pollock had “more than 80 years of serving many fantastic companies, both within Scotland and to and from England”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: No escape from Johnson’s dire Brexit farce in Paris metro and airport
He added: “We will be maintaining the strong Pollock brand and we are delighted that Scott Pollock will continue to lead the Pollock business within the group. It will be very much business as usual for all of the Pollock team and its customers”.
Scott Pollock said: “After 80 years as a family business we feel that the time is right for Pollock to become part of a bigger group and I look forward to realising the opportunities which this brings. As a family-owned company, Gregory’s shares the same values as ourselves.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.