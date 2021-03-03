A NORTH-east of Scotland hotel offering views of Slains Castle, a location believed to have inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula, is up for sale.
St Olaf Hotel in the popular Aberdeenshire seaside village of Cruden Bay has been put on the market at offers over £450,000 for the freehold going concern.
The hotel, which overlooks the highly-rated Cruden Bay golf course, has five en suite bedrooms, as well as a spacious lounge, restaurant, breakfast room and public bar with separate entrance. The front rooms offer views of the Slains Castle, which is widely-held to have informed the setting of Bram Stoker’s famous gothic novel, and the Buchan coastline.
Brian Sheldon, regional director of property agent Christie & Co said: “The sale of the St Olaf Hotel offers the discerning purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a small family-run hotel in an enviable location, which attracts a range of guests, including business travellers, domestic holidaymakers and international tourists.”
Hotels in Scotland are currently closed under restrictions to suppress coronavirus. However they are expected to reopen on April 26 under Scottish Government plans to ease lockdown.
It is initially planned that hospitality outlets will open during the day until 6pm, with no alcohol sales, with the move down into level three lockdown conditions, though First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said some local authority areas may move straight down into level two, depending on infection rates.
