Law At Work, the Scottish legal firm acquired by London-based Marlowe Group in 2019, has this morning unveiled a trio of acquisitions worth more than £5 million made through its parent company.
The firms joining Law At Work, which specialises in employment law, human resources and health and safety, include Youmanage, a Dundee-based HR software provider, in a deal worth £1.25m.
Youmanage has been acquired alongside two other firms, ESPHR, an employment law firm and employee relations technology business, and third-sector specialist HR Services Partnership. All three will be led by Law at Work and Ellis Whittam, which deliver Marlowe’s employment law and HR services across the UK.
READ AT MORE: Law At Work chiefs in line for big pay-out
Law At Work chairman Magnus Swanson, who steered the firm through its acquisition by Marlowe in 2019, said: “We’re delighted to welcome these new businesses into the group. Since becoming part of Marlowe, our ambition has been to acquire further businesses that complement our own, in order to strengthen the services we provide to our clients. These acquisitions reinforce our current offering with more high-quality legal expertise, market-leading software and greater capability in our HR consultancy offering.
“I’m very excited about our future, the opportunities that this will bring for our brilliant team, and the enhanced level of support this will offer our SME and mid-market clients.”
Law At Work was bought out of Maclay Murray & Spens by Mr Swanson, Jane Wright and Donald MacKinnon in 2012.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.