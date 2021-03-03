A plot with capacity for around 70 houses at a major Scottish residential development has been put on the market.
Hargreaves Land, the developer of the Blindwells project at East Lothian on the site of an opencast mine which closed in 2000, said it “believes the plot will appeal to housebuilders looking for an opportunity to get involved in [the] project at a time when the housing market continues to thrive".
The developer said marketing had commenced of plot 11, which extends to around 1.8 hectares and is positioned within the north western corner of the 390-acre former Blindwells opencast site.
Property consultancy JLL, which has been appointed as sole agent for Hargreaves Land, said it anticipated strong interest and would be seeking offers in late April.
In February, Bellway started groundworks on its forthcoming 144-unit Prince’s Gate development at Blindwells. Providing a mix of three, four and five-bedroom, terrace, semi and detached properties, the first properties at Prince’s Gate will be available to reserve in spring, when Bellway is expected to release prices.
Hargreaves Land said it had in recent weeks exchanged a conditional sale contract with Persimmon for a 12.9-acre plot, where there is capacity for a further 196 homes including 30 designated as affordable.
