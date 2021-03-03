A Greenock-based firm which provides alpaca trekking adventures around Inverclyde plans to increase the number of these furry mammals it has at its Ardgowan Estate base, having expanded its digital capabilities and secured local authority funding.

West Coast Alpacas, which was launched at the end of 2020 by Fred and Francesca Wade, has expanded its online capabilities after receiving support from taxpayer-funded Business Gateway.

Situated at Ardgowan Estate in Greenock, West Coast Alpacas offers off-road walking treks accompanied by alpacas.

Business Gateway said: "The family-run firm launched with the hope of diversifying the tourism offering in its local area and promoting an exciting option for the daily, socially distanced walk."

As a result of improvements in its online presence, West Coast Alpacas experienced a 60% increase in social media engagement and has been fully booked through to this month.

Ms Wade was also supported with the "process of registering as a limited company, the development of a full and accurate risk assessment to ensure the site was Covid-19 safe and was signposted to a range of available government grant funding opportunities", Business Gateway noted.

West Coast Alpacas operates with eight animals that live in a paddock on site and offers two treks on Saturdays and Sundays around the Inverclyde region. The business hopes to add three more alpacas, and run seasonal events throughout 2021 when it is safe to do so.

Ms Wade said: “Being lovers of the outdoors, we wanted to add something special to our local area. We have such a great community spirit here in Inverclyde and we want to encourage people to explore what's on their doorstep.

“From our first conversations with Business Gateway at the end of 2020, we’ve been able to establish our website and social media presence and in a very short time have developed an effective online booking platform, EventSmart, where customers can easily book a slot to visit."