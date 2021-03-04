GHA, part of Wheatley Group, has unveiled plans to transform two derelict sites on Glasgow's south site - bringing 48 new affordable homes to the city.

The new homes in Carnwadric and Pollok will all be for social rent, GHA said.

GHA chair Bernadette Hewitt said the new developments, being built by contractor CCG, would "provide much-needed affordable housing" in these areas.

Describing the new homes as "energy-efficient", he added: "I’m sure the new homes will make a big difference to the quality of life of the people who live in them.”

On Carnwadric Road, 22 homes, a mixture of two-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses, are being built on the site of a former community centre.

GHA noted these homes, being built with the backing of a £2.45 million grant from Glasgow City Council, are near a new primary school and a park.

In nearby Pollok, work starts this month on 26 new homes on the site of the former St Edmund’s Primary School, demolished in 2010.

The Damshot Crescent homes, comprising 18 flats and eight houses, will be aimed at a wide range of people and will be wheelchair-accessible.

Located next to the White Cart River, these homes are part-funded by a £3 million grant from Glasgow City Council.

CCG managing director David Wylie said: “Our developments with GHA have delivered many successes over the years and this will continue in Carnwadric and Pollok. The homes that will be created will have enhanced levels of environmental performance whilst the developments themselves will leave a lasting legacy of jobs, training and localised investment.”

GHA noted the 48 new homes are part of a "wider, ambitious new-build programme by GHA and its sister organisations in Wheatley, which will see almost 4,000 affordable homes built in the next five years".