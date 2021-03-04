Airline and package holiday operator Jet2 has announced that it is bringing back its "Christmas markets" programme this year, with flights and trips now on sale to three winter city destinations from Glasgow Airport.
It highlighted the fact that customers had missed out on "the best of Europe’s Christmas markets" last year, amid the coronavirus crisis.
Jet2 has launched a new "mini-series" of dedicated trips to Budapest, with five departures to the Hungarian capital between November 26 and December 13.
READ MORE: Travel: Taiwan – from historic temples to high-speed rail
In addition, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate scheduled flights and city breaks to Prague and Krakow from Glasgow Airport during the winter and in the build-up to Christmas.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Paris metro poster for slapstick British farce evokes Brexit metaphor
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “People missed out on the opportunity to visit Europe’s most magical Christmas market destinations last year, so we’re delighted that these popular trips are back again for 2021. We’re very excited about the return of the programme and we know customers will be equally excited to see the Christmas markets well and truly back.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.