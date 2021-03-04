Airline and package holiday operator Jet2 has announced that it is bringing back its "Christmas markets" programme this year, with flights and trips now on sale to three winter city destinations from Glasgow Airport.

It highlighted the fact that customers had missed out on "the best of Europe’s Christmas markets" last year, amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jet2 has launched a new "mini-series" of dedicated trips to Budapest, with five departures to the Hungarian capital between November 26 and December 13.

In addition, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will operate scheduled flights and city breaks to Prague and Krakow from Glasgow Airport during the winter and in the build-up to Christmas.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “People missed out on the opportunity to visit Europe’s most magical Christmas market destinations last year, so we’re delighted that these popular trips are back again for 2021. We’re very excited about the return of the programme and we know customers will be equally excited to see the Christmas markets well and truly back.