Twelve Triangles founders Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford have hailed the reopening of their Easter Road food store after a devastating flood in January.

Following a closure for just under four weeks, they are taking back the reigns at the Edinburgh food store offering a variety of baked goods, homemade takeaway dishes and fresh produce from trusted local suppliers.

The dedicated hatch onto the street is open for coffees, soft serve ice cream and popular takeaway dishes including their signature pies, salads and focaccia sandwiches, made in-house.

The firm said the doors are open, shelves lined and fridges full with fresh meats, charcuterie and cheeses from producers like Leith’s East Coast Cured, organic vegetables from East Lothian’s Phantassie Farm and honey from The Edinburgh Honey Company, as well as jams, pickles and ketchups made lovingly by the Twelve Triangles team.

Seasonal specials include a lemon & rosemary cake, and orange frangipane alongside Twelve Triangles’ famed sourdoughs and signature pastries including a rhubarb cheesecake cruffin.

Ms Morgan said: "We’re just so happy to finally re-open Easter Road. It’s been a rough few weeks but we’re back and edging into spring, which is full of exciting ingredients for our new seasonal range.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their support and their lovely messages over the last few weeks, we can’t wait to see everyone."

Twelve Triangles Easter Road opened in the autumn of 2020 and created "something of a stir" with it daily changing menu of produce and soft serve ice cream, made using milk from Mossgiel Farm and popular with a splash of coffee, as an affogato.

Twelve Triangles continues to offer home delivery across Edinburgh primarily using bicycle couriers to those shielding or unable to get to one of their five stores: one in Dalry, two in the Leith area of the city and one in the seaside area of Portobello.

