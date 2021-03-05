AN Edinburgh company focused on providing ready meals for “baby boomer+” customers – people aged 60 and older who it believes are under-served in this market – has unveiled plans to float on the Alternative Investment Market.

Based in Edinburgh, Parsley Box was founded in March 2017 by husband and wife Gordon and Adrienne MacAulay.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit — Is UK Government washing its hands of its mess?



It notes this launch followed “the couple’s discovery of limited options for delivery of ready meals for Gordon’s mother”.

The firm, which is led by chief executive Kevin Dorren with high-profile entrepreneur Chris van der Kuyl as chairman with Adrienne MacAulay as head of product, added: “Since then, Parsley Box has grown to offer a one-stop shop for its target market when it comes to meal times, providing a growing range of quick and simple ambient ready meals which require no refrigeration and have a shelf life of up to six months.”



READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit could have taken many forms. Cheshire Cat Boris Johnson chose this one

It declared the “baby boomer+” demographic “is growing rapidly”, represented around 24% of the UK population, 16.2 million people, in 2019 and “is the only age demographic that is forecast to grow materially in the next 10 years”.

The company has grown rapidly and delivers around 900,000 products per month.

The core product range comprises more than 60 single portion sized meals spanning various cuisines, with best sellers including cottage pie, lamb hotpot, lasagne, beef stew and sweet and sour chicken.

The flotation is expected to include some realisation for current shareholders, as well as the raising of new money.

Mr van der Kuyl said: “We’re entering an exciting new growth phase and have ambitious plans to build a brand that caters for the needs of the original rule breaker generation; baby boomers feel decades younger than their parents did when they retired and they’re looking for convenience, freeing up time to live life to the fullest."

Mr Dorren said: "Announcing our intention to list on AIM to enable our loyal customers to become shareholders marks an important milestone for Parsley Box. Our fast growth trajectory clearly demonstrates the market opportunity from the baby boomer+ consumer."

He added: " We see ourselves as a challenger brand that is redefining the category and have only just begun to satisfy the demand of this underserved demographic, with a clear strategy to continue this growth. We also believe we have a first mover advantage through already having over 500k registered users.

“An IPO (initial public offering) provides us with an attractive platform to realise our growth ambition, whilst also enabling our loyal customers and valued employees to share in our future success. We are proud of our track record to date, excited about the next phase in Parsley Box’s development and the opportunity to deliver significant value for all of our shareholders.”

