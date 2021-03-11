When we went into lockdown, conducting business virtually became a necessity.

Some companies adapted quickly – especially those with multiple office bases who were used to communicating through Zoom and Teams.

But for others it was a steep learning curve and, to a certain extent, virtual meeting etiquette went out the window.

It has become fairly acceptable to swap workwear for loungewear. Or to conduct meetings from our living rooms or even bedrooms. And cats, dogs, children and spouses have made cameo appearances in the background of many a conference call.

Do you remember the famous BBC interview back in 2017 with Professor Robert Kelly, who went viral after his kids burst into the room while he discussed South Korean politics? Nobody would bat an eyelid about that now!

However, virtual meetings are no longer a novelty, they’re part of everyday life. I’ve spoken to many business leaders who intend to keep operating virtually to some extent when restrictions end because it’s efficient and can save businesses time and money.

For that reason, it’s time to up our game on virtual meetings and presentations.

A US speaker called Mikki Williams recently gave some hot tips. Ditch the loungewear and present a smart image, and the same goes for your background even if that means choosing a virtual one.

Have your camera at eye level to really connect with your audience with your notes either side of your screen so you can maintain a connection with whoever you’re meeting. Make sure your tone of voice and body language bring some energy, and ideally stand up to present.

This is especially important in virtual presentations, which are more of a challenge than meetings because all eyes are on you and your audience can be hard to read. That’s why you need to go the extra mile to get interaction.

Urge your audience to keep their cameras on as there’s nothing more disconcerting than talking to a blank screen. It’s also impossible to tell if they’re paying attention or checking their emails.

With that face-to-face connection, try and get responsive feedback. Watch their expressions and don’t be afraid to prompt them to participate.

Try not to start a meeting with a bland “good morning/afternoon” – instead start with something punchy like a question and ask for a show of hands to get people immediately engaged.

And it seems we’ve all being doing it wrong asking participants to mute their microphones. We should be asking them to leave them on so they can contribute throughout (unless there are small children or pets nearby!).

I also attended a Vistage masterclass with former BBC presenter Arti Halai on “powerful presentations” and was reminded that preparation is everything if you are to deliver your message with clarity and conviction.

Your presentation should be easy to follow, compelling, and there are a range of techniques you can use to keep your audience captivated. Use humour, tell stories, give demonstrations, share quotes, share images – these simple things can make sure you’re on to a winner.

I’ve had to give presentations my whole career but still find it daunting sometimes. So I can’t imagine how nerve-racking it must be for those who suffer from glossophobia (fear of public speaking) and this must be all the more scary on a virtual platform with little or no real-time feedback.

All I’ll say is it’s alright to be a little nervous and, if we can find techniques to manage those nerves, instead of limiting our opportunities that little burst of adrenaline can sometimes help us think on our feet and do a brilliant job.

Laura Gordon is a CEO coach and group chair with Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs