A CHEF is launching a “taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food” in Glasgow.

Salt & Chilli Oriental is Cantonese street food "reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist", said Jimmy Lee.

He has announced a new pop-up on Dumbarton Road that will serve Chinese classics alongside fusion concoctions, “mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude”.

Spearheaded by celebrity chef Mr Lee and his team from award-winning Lychee Oriental, Salt & Chilli Oriental will open in the former Ninja Turtles Pizzeria site at 911 Dumbarton Road, currently undergoing a makeover, in two weeks.

READ MORE: Luxury hotel collection launched by US group

The menu will include tangy peking ribs and chicken satay with spicy dip to bao filled katsu chicken and pulled aromatic duck as well as the signature “Salt & Chilli menu” with options of chicken, king prawn, crab, calamari or tofu salt & chilli.

Mr Lee said: “Salt & Chilli Oriental offers a small range of innovative, broadly Chinese-inspired dishes to Glasgow's West End. If you’re jonesing for some fast Asian food, our menu is packed with must-have items and is an exciting new addition to the West End's rich and diverse culinary scene.” 

Customers will be able to order for delivery or collection from Salt & Chilli Oriental's pop-up home from Thursday, March 25.