A CHEF is launching a “taste of Hong Kong’s frills-free street food” in Glasgow.
Salt & Chilli Oriental is Cantonese street food "reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist", said Jimmy Lee.
He has announced a new pop-up on Dumbarton Road that will serve Chinese classics alongside fusion concoctions, “mixing conventional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude”.
Spearheaded by celebrity chef Mr Lee and his team from award-winning Lychee Oriental, Salt & Chilli Oriental will open in the former Ninja Turtles Pizzeria site at 911 Dumbarton Road, currently undergoing a makeover, in two weeks.
READ MORE: Luxury hotel collection launched by US group
The menu will include tangy peking ribs and chicken satay with spicy dip to bao filled katsu chicken and pulled aromatic duck as well as the signature “Salt & Chilli menu” with options of chicken, king prawn, crab, calamari or tofu salt & chilli.
Mr Lee said: “Salt & Chilli Oriental offers a small range of innovative, broadly Chinese-inspired dishes to Glasgow's West End. If you’re jonesing for some fast Asian food, our menu is packed with must-have items and is an exciting new addition to the West End's rich and diverse culinary scene.”
Customers will be able to order for delivery or collection from Salt & Chilli Oriental's pop-up home from Thursday, March 25.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.