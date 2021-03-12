THE giant Titan logistics warehouse at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire has changed hands in a deal worth more than £14.3 million.
Lothian Pension Fund (LPF) has acquired the 123,850 sq ft distribution facility, believed to be one of the largest modern industrial buildings in Scotland, from Windward Titan.
The deal, which was brokered by Lismore Real Estate Advisors, underscores the high demand for “big box” properties serving the logistics market, driven by the surge in e-commerce activity amid the pandemic.
Titan is located prominently within Centralpoint at Eurocentral, with ready access to the motorway network and rail freight terminal. Other Eurocentral tenants include Amazon, Lidl, Morrisons, Fedex and Eddie Stobart.
Titan is currently let to The Scottish Ministers (NHS) until January 31, 2031, at a rent of £766,094 per annum.
Simon Cusiter, director of Lismore, said: “We were delighted to act on behalf of Lothian Pension Fund in relation to the acquisition of Titan.
Eurocentral continues to go from strength to strength, resulting in upwards pressure on rents. The strong fundamentals of the location and sector, coupled with the quality of the asset offer scope for strong performance in the short to medium term.”
Nicola Barrett, portfolio manager of LPF, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Simon and the Lismore team on this acquisition. We are pleased to have secured the asset for our portfolio and the strong property fundamentals reflect our strategy going forward.”
