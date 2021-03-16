Braehead, the retail and leisure destination owned by property company SGS, has hailed a string of lease renewals, extensions and new deals.

Brands involved include Apple, River Island and Hotel Chocolat.

The decision by leading names to renew, extend or take up space over the past few weeks is indicative of a continued confidence in physical retail, combined with a compelling leisure and F&B offering, and its long-term value to brands’ multichannel strategies, the firm said.

It said it is “now well-established that a physical presence in a high footfall location significantly drives not just in-store sales, but also general brand awareness and consequently online sales – often referred to as the store’s ‘halo effect’”.

The deals are also testament to the unique strengths that the centre continues to offer retailers and leisure providers, including expert assistance with safe management of space throughout the pandemic, it said.

READ MORE: Stagecoach launches bid to halt bus franchising in Manchester

Apple has opted to extend its lease on a 5,700 sq ft store at Braehead, River Island has opted to extend its lease on a 9,700 sq ft space and chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has also extended its lease on a 600 sq ft space

Braehead also welcomed two new tenants, with the pancake restaurant Stack & Still signing a deal to lease a 3,900 sq ft space and furnishing company TDR Furniture taking on 10,150 sq ft in the Retail Park.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, said: “We are delighted to welcome some new and exciting brands to Braehead, and to renew terms with some high profile existing tenants – setting a positive tone for the year ahead.

“Braehead remains a leading retail and leisure destination in the area, and these deals are indicative of the strengths we continue to offer existing and prospective tenants.

“Despite the continued disruption brought by lockdowns, physical retail remains a central pillar of brands’ long-term strategies, key to driving sales online as well as in-store. We have seen continued interest in our space from prospective tenants and have a number of further exciting deals in the pipeline.

“All of this means we continue to make excellent progress against our three core strategic objectives - improving rent collection, securing our anchor tenants’ leases and adding exciting new footfall drivers to our centres.”

The distillery has outlined plans.

Return to tradition with major investment at single-malt Scotch distillery

A £6 million investment in Glen Garioch’s distillery at Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire has been unveiled by spirits giant Beam Suntory.

READ MORE: The renovation will "see the distillery return to more traditional production processes, while also introducing new cutting-edge technology for direct-fired distillation".

The Kallista Helen is launched by Ferguson.

Nationalised Clyde shipyard declares new ‘milestone’ as workboat launched

The nationalised Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde has hailed a “milestone” in its recovery with the launch of a workboat for the Scottish fish farming sector.

READ MORE: Ferguson has been building the 26-metre Kallista Helen for Inverlussa Marine Services, the Isle of Mull-based workboat operator that serves the aquaculture industry.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/