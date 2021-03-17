By Scott Wright

SCOTTISH pub owners will not be jumping for joy in response to the indicative reopening dates revealed by Nicola Sturgeon yesterday, a senior industry figure declared.

Hospitality outlets will be able to reopen from April 26 under the Scottish Government’s timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions. However, operators will have to abide by strict conditions and will initially not be allowed to serve alcohol indoors, with outlets closing at 8pm. Venues will be able to sell alcohol in outdoors and keep external areas open until 10pm from that date.

A further easing of restrictions is scheduled for May 17, when bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes can open until 10.30pm with alcohol permitted and “2 hour time-limited slots”.

Paul Waterson, chief executive of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said the severity of the continuing restrictions in the coming months will put the industry under huge pressure.

“The idea you can open indoors from April 26 without selling alcohol is ridiculous,” Mr Waterson told The Herald. “To go through to the end of June with these restrictions means many places will not be viable. Even after June, places won’t be viable, as social distancing means we can lose up to 60 per cent of capacity.”

Mr Waterson added: “There will be some businesses jumping for joy, but it won’t be pubs.”

Research carried out by the SLTA suggested the average pub has taken on debts of between £60,000 and £90,000 since the crisis began. “That was in February,” Mr Waterson said. “They will be working for a year to pay that back with deferred bills and so on.”

The SLTA would like the Scottish Government to continue providing grants until the temporary cut in VAT for hospitality ends in April 2022.

Donald MacLeod, live music promoter and owner of The Garage and The Cathouse in Glasgow, said he was “encouraged” Ms Sturgeon had mentioned events, concerts and nightclubs, “but that was all she did.”

He told The Herald: “For my sector, there are no indicative dates for reopening and no financial support guaranteed – there is in England.

“The industry is steeling itself… that it will be August, the end of summer [before it reopens]. But we are worried – at every step there is a caveat that there might be a new variant.”